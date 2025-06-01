All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-6-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet Jan. 6 to approve minutes, discuss the 2025 health care plan, and receive updates on the new jail and courthouse project.

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 2, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Discuss health care plan for 2025

• Approve bid 24-07HWY12312024 — pipe bid

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Letter from City of Cape Girardeau

