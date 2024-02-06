All sections
January 31, 2019

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/31/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Jan. 28 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Discuss budget adjustment for counrt reporter budget -- Auditor Pete Frazier...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Jan. 28 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Discuss budget adjustment for counrt reporter budget -- Auditor Pete Frazier

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments, possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Approve change order No 3 with Penzel Construction

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

