Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-30-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 27, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve pay request No. 23 for 1908 courthouse project
• Accept resignation of board member from Riverside Regional Library Board
• Accept letter from Senior Services Board
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Letter from State Tax Commission
• CART Fund report
• Records destroyed report from county collector
• Payroll change forms
