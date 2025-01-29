All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-30-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission to discuss updates on the new jail and 1908 courthouse projects, approve pay requests, and address board member resignations at their Jan. 30 meeting.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 27, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve pay request No. 23 for 1908 courthouse project

• Accept resignation of board member from Riverside Regional Library Board

• Accept letter from Senior Services Board

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Letter from State Tax Commission

• CART Fund report

• Records destroyed report from county collector

• Payroll change forms

