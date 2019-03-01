All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2019

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/3/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson; 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Dec. 31 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson; 9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Dec. 31 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve change order No. 2 with Penzel Construction
  • JCS agreement for county equipment on tower
  • Purchase order for reimbursement of expenses for Village of Dutchtown trustee

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on New Court Facilities Project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

