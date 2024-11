Adopt resolution No. 20-R1 -- updated from original resolution No. 18-R1 -- establishing the National Incident Management System

Adopt resolution No. 20-R1 -- updated from original resolution No. 18-R1 -- establishing the National Incident Management System

Amend county health care plan by adding City of Jackson dispatchers transferring to the new dispatch center

Amend county health care plan by adding City of Jackson dispatchers transferring to the new dispatch center