Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-27-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 16, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve 2024 budget adjustments
• Approve sale of vehicle on Purple Wave
• Approve contract with Missouri Health and Rehab for DOT drug screenings
• Approve vacation carryover for employee
• Accept annual summary report from highway administrator
• Approve quote for salt at the highway department
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Accounts payable
• Cape County Private Ambulance 2024 trip statistics summary
• Recorder of deeds remitted fund report
• Report from Community Foundation of the Ozarks
• Inventory forms
• Payroll change forms
