NewsJanuary 24, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-27-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting on January 27 will cover updates on the new jail and courthouse projects, 2024 budget adjustments, vehicle sale approval, and more routine business matters.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 16, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve 2024 budget adjustments

• Approve sale of vehicle on Purple Wave

• Approve contract with Missouri Health and Rehab for DOT drug screenings

• Approve vacation carryover for employee

• Accept annual summary report from highway administrator

• Approve quote for salt at the highway department

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Accounts payable

• Cape County Private Ambulance 2024 trip statistics summary

• Recorder of deeds remitted fund report

• Report from Community Foundation of the Ozarks

• Inventory forms

• Payroll change forms

Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
