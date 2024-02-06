All sections
January 24, 2019

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/24/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Jan. 17 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Jan. 17 meeting

Communications/ reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve closed session minutes from meeting held Jan. 14 regarding lease/contract
  • Request to advertise for bids for street lighting in South Park
  • Discuss adjustment to highway department budget
  • Renewal and annual payment of Otis Elevator contract

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

