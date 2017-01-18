All sections
NewsJanuary 18, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/18/17

Approval of minutes n Minutes of Jan. 11 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Jan. 11 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Recorder of deeds monthly report
  • General, Prop 1, Use Tax, revenue report for December
  • Cape County Private Ambulance quarterly response report

Appointments and possible action items

  • Judy Cantoni, representing Community Foundation of the Ozarks, will present role of the organization for Cape Girardeau County and surrounding area.
  • David Grimes, representing SEMO Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission, will present information on the Volkswagen Settlement Program.

Discussion and possible action

  • Assessor Bob Adams will present the two-year plan for the assessor's office.
  • Approve Resolution 18-R1, a resolution of the county commission establishing the National Incident Management System as the standard for incident management in Cape Girardeau County.

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

Local News

