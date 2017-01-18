Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/18/17

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Recorder of deeds monthly report
- General, Prop 1, Use Tax, revenue report for December
- Cape County Private Ambulance quarterly response report
Appointments and possible action items
- Judy Cantoni, representing Community Foundation of the Ozarks, will present role of the organization for Cape Girardeau County and surrounding area.
- David Grimes, representing SEMO Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission, will present information on the Volkswagen Settlement Program.
Discussion and possible action
- Assessor Bob Adams will present the two-year plan for the assessor's office.
- Approve Resolution 18-R1, a resolution of the county commission establishing the National Incident Management System as the standard for incident management in Cape Girardeau County.
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.