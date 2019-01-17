All sections
NewsJanuary 17, 2019

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/17/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Jan. 14 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Jan. 14 meeting

Communications/ reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Recorder of Deeds monthly report
  • Missouri Department of Conservation 2018 county briefing
  • CCPA quarterly response report
  • Sales tax distribution --Dutchtown
  • City of Jackson Ordinance no. 19-02 - annexation of land

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Resolution No. 19-R1 - authorizing presiding commissioner to execute all documents related to the Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant
  • Purchase of Highway Department equipment
  • Budget adjustment for public defender's office

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on 911 system
  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

