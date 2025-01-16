Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-16-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 13, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve contract for detention services
• Approve RFP NO. 11-101DEC24 — inmate health care services
• Approve custodian of records for county officeholders
Appointments and possible action items
• Reappoint two members to a four-year term on Park Advisory Board
Routine business
• Accounts payable
• CFC Insurance notice
• BSNF Railroad report
• Archive report
• Payroll change forms
