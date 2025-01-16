All sections
NewsJanuary 15, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-16-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on Jan. 16 to discuss updates on the new jail and courthouse projects, approve contracts for detention services and inmate healthcare, and handle routine business.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 13, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve contract for detention services

• Approve RFP NO. 11-101DEC24 — inmate health care services

• Approve custodian of records for county officeholders

Appointments and possible action items

• Reappoint two members to a four-year term on Park Advisory Board

Routine business

• Accounts payable

• CFC Insurance notice

• BSNF Railroad report

• Archive report

• Payroll change forms

Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
