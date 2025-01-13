Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-13-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 9, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve final budget for 2025
• Discuss bidding for vehicles for Parks and Buildings & Grounds
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Accounts payable
