NewsJanuary 11, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-13-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting on Jan. 13 will cover approval of prior minutes, updates on the new jail and courthouse projects, finalizing the 2025 budget, and vehicle bidding discussions.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 9, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve final budget for 2025

• Discuss bidding for vehicles for Parks and Buildings & Grounds

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Accounts payable

