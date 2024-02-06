All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 13, 2023

Cape Girardeau County collector issues fireworks vendors notice

With Independence Day around the corner, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson has put out a reminder that those who plan to operate a fireworks stand anywhere in the county need to have a county merchants license for each site where the product is sold...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Spectators watch fireworks July 4, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson has sent out a reminder about the need for a county merchants license for all people and organizations planning to operate a fireworks stand for 2023 Independence Day celebrations.
Spectators watch fireworks July 4, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson has sent out a reminder about the need for a county merchants license for all people and organizations planning to operate a fireworks stand for 2023 Independence Day celebrations.Southeast Missourian file

With Independence Day around the corner, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson has put out a reminder that those who plan to operate a fireworks stand anywhere in the county need to have a county merchants license for each site where the product is sold.

Gholson said a license costing $25 may be obtained in one of two county offices:

  • No. 1 Barton Square, Suite 303, in Jackson;
  • 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 302, Cape Girardeau.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from Tuesday, June 20, to Monday, July 10, Gholson said, noting each municipality may have a local ordinance with a different time frame.

In addition to county requirements, a state license is also required through the Missouri Department of Fire Safety in Jefferson City via www.dfs.dps.mo.gov.

Specific fireworks testing and licensing information may be found at www.dfs.dps.mo.gov/programs/fireworks.

Gholson said questions about Cape Girardeau County's license should be directed to her office at (573) 243-4476.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy