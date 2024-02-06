Cape Girardeau County collector issues fireworks vendors notice

With Independence Day around the corner, Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson has put out a reminder that those who plan to operate a fireworks stand anywhere in the county need to have a county merchants license for each site where the product is sold.
Gholson said a license costing $25 may be obtained in one of two county offices:
Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from Tuesday, June 20, to Monday, July 10, Gholson said, noting each municipality may have a local ordinance with a different time frame.
In addition to county requirements, a state license is also required through the Missouri Department of Fire Safety in Jefferson City via www.dfs.dps.mo.gov.
Specific fireworks testing and licensing information may be found at www.dfs.dps.mo.gov/programs/fireworks.
Gholson said questions about Cape Girardeau County's license should be directed to her office at (573) 243-4476.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.