Cape Girardeau County collector issues fireworks vendors notice

Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from Tuesday, June 20, to Monday, July 10, Gholson said, noting each municipality may have a local ordinance with a different time frame.

In addition to county requirements, a state license is also required through the Missouri Department of Fire Safety in Jefferson City via www.dfs.dps.mo.gov.

Specific fireworks testing and licensing information may be found at www.dfs.dps.mo.gov/programs/fireworks.

Gholson said questions about Cape Girardeau County's license should be directed to her office at (573) 243-4476.