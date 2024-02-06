All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 22, 2023

Cape Girardeau County 'Century Farms' noted

Missouri Century Farms program recognizes farms owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years. In its 17-page 2022 annual report presented Monday, March 20, to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, University of Missouri Extension officials said seven Cape Girardeau County farms are newly named to the list...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Diana and William Beggs of Cape Girardeau County are seen in this undated photo. Their farm is one of seven recognized as a 2022 "Century Farm" by University of Missouri Extension.
Diana and William Beggs of Cape Girardeau County are seen in this undated photo. Their farm is one of seven recognized as a 2022 "Century Farm" by University of Missouri Extension.Submitted

Missouri Century Farms program recognizes farms owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years.

In its 17-page 2022 annual report presented Monday, March 20, to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, University of Missouri Extension officials said seven Cape Girardeau County farms are newly named to the list.

2022 Cape County farm owner honorees

  • Kristin Carlton.
  • Michael Schemel, Carl Schemel, Dale Schemel, Kathy Schemel Cowan, Gera Schemel LeGrand, Denise Schemel Pudlo.
  • Avery Sullinger.
  • Shirley Grebe.
  • Rick Miesner.
  • Mark and Tina Riehn.
  • William and Diana Beggs.

History

Missouri Century Farms initiative began in the bicentennial year of 1976.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In addition to the minimum 100-year legacy, the present farm must have no fewer than 40 acres of the original.

Additionally, the business of farming must make a financial contribution to overall farmstead income.

More information may be found on the www.extension.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms.

Oliver Farms in Cape Girardeau is one of the Show Me State's 30 Founding Farms, established in 1819, two years before Missouri gained statehood.

According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, current owners of Oliver Farms are Oliver Kuhnmuench, Barbara C. Oliver, David Oliver Jr. and Anne Bearden Oliver.

To be eligible for Founding Farm recognition, the property must have been in the same family at least since statehood in 1821.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and ...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy