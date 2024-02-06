Cape Girardeau County 'Century Farms' noted

Missouri Century Farms program recognizes farms owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years.
In its 17-page 2022 annual report presented Monday, March 20, to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, University of Missouri Extension officials said seven Cape Girardeau County farms are newly named to the list.
Missouri Century Farms initiative began in the bicentennial year of 1976.
In addition to the minimum 100-year legacy, the present farm must have no fewer than 40 acres of the original.
Additionally, the business of farming must make a financial contribution to overall farmstead income.
More information may be found on the www.extension.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms.
Oliver Farms in Cape Girardeau is one of the Show Me State's 30 Founding Farms, established in 1819, two years before Missouri gained statehood.
According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, current owners of Oliver Farms are Oliver Kuhnmuench, Barbara C. Oliver, David Oliver Jr. and Anne Bearden Oliver.
To be eligible for Founding Farm recognition, the property must have been in the same family at least since statehood in 1821.
