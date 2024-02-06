Cape Girardeau County board approves bond interest payments

All sections
NewsMarch 27, 2024
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy looks through notes Monday, March 25. He and his fellow commissioners approved three bond interest payments during the 11-minute meeting.
Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy looks through notes Monday, March 25. He and his fellow commissioners approved three bond interest payments during the 11-minute meeting.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian

During a relatively quick meeting Monday, March 25, Cape Girardeau County commissioners Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper approved three bond interest payments.

These payments were for bonds from 2018, 2020 and 2022. They were used for courthouse construction; heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations; and jail construction.

The 2018 interest payment cost $351,295.87. The 2020 payment cost $46,271, and the 2022 payment cost $274,034.51.

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers also thanked the commissioners for supporting an online ballot look-up for the upcoming municipal elections Tuesday, April 2.

"Thank you all very much for approving that purchase because that will alleviate some of the confusion. We had a countywide ballot posted, but we had no way of an individual voter finding out exactly without calling our office and having a sample ballot faxed or emailed to them," she said.

Moving forward, ballot lookup will be available at the Cape Girardeau County website starting six weeks before every election.

