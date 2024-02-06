Cape Girardeau County board approves bond interest payments

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers also thanked the commissioners for supporting an online ballot look-up for the upcoming municipal elections Tuesday, April 2.

"Thank you all very much for approving that purchase because that will alleviate some of the confusion. We had a countywide ballot posted, but we had no way of an individual voter finding out exactly without calling our office and having a sample ballot faxed or emailed to them," she said.

Moving forward, ballot lookup will be available at the Cape Girardeau County website starting six weeks before every election.