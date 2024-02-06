This story is updated.

The cost of asphalt paving has risen significantly in the past year and Cape Girardeau County’s commissioners, as a result, will not be able to overlay as many county roads as originally intended.

On Monday, the commissioners OK’d a $1,999,088.92 contract with the low bidder, Cape Girardeau’s Apex Paving.

Poplar Bluff’s Pace Construction also bid on the work.

First District Commissioner Paul Koeper said asphalt now costs $71.82 per ton. A year ago, the expense was $49.50 per ton.