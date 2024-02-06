State Rep. John Voss, in his freshman year as District 147 House member serving Cape Girardeau, said Monday, Sept. 18, he is abundantly aware of county officials' concerns about senior property tax relief passed overwhelmingly by Missouri's General Assembly this spring and signed into law July 6 by Gov. Mike Parson.

John Voss

John Voss

Voss said Scott County is hosting a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Miner, Missouri, to address what Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy has called "poorly-designed and poorly-executed" legislation, in reference to Senate Bill 190.

"Coming out of that event, I am hopeful there will be broad support for specific language that could be introduced in the Legislature's next session that county officials would be more comfortable with," said Voss, a former Cape Girardeau city councilman who was elected Nov. 8 to succeed Wayne Wallingford in Jefferson City.

SB 190

The measure has two main parts:

Exempts Social Security benefit payments from Missouri income tax, becoming the 40th U.S. state to approve such a taxing exclusion.

Provides property-tax relief to seniors if individual counties pass an authorizing ordinance or if a referendum meets with voter approval.

The bill won overwhelming approval from both houses of the General Assembly.

On April 17, the Senate voted "yes", 33-1.

On May 8, the House concurred, voting 154-2 to OK the legislation.

Every Southeast Missouri lawmaker supported the bill sponsored by state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, Missouri.

In the minutiae of the legislation this language is found: "The amount of the property tax credit shall be equal to the difference between the real property tax liability on the homestead in a given year minus the real property tax liability on such homestead in the year in which the taxpayer became an 'eligible' taxpayer."

Opinions

Cape Girardeau County 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst has crafted a four-paragraph response for taxpayers seeking answers about whether the county will implement SB 190.

Excerpted from Herbst's missive is the following: