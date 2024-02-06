Cape Girardeau County applies for Homeland Security grant

Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to apply for a $10,800 U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant under the agency's "Soft Targets for Crowded Places" program.

ST-CP is one of eight federal initiatives designed to "provide critical funding to help state and local officials prepare for, prevent, protect against and respond to acts of terrorism and other hazards," according to a May 13 news release from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

County Office of Emergency Management director Mark Winkler said ST-CP grants, if awarded, are completely paid for by the federal government, with no local match needed.

Winkler told the commission part of the money will be used to tag, using a computer system, all Emergency Management assets using grant-purchased portable devices and subsequently track them in emergency situations.

ID badges and other credentials will be made so volunteers and Emergency Management staff may also be tracked.