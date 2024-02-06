Cape Girardeau County applies for election security grant

With Tuesday's primary now in the books, Cape Girardeau County is applying for a federally funded election security grant authorized through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, who has supervised the county's elections since 2007, told the county commission Thursday $10,000 is available for Cape County -- with no local match required.

The HAVA money for local jurisdictions, she said, is a federal "pass-through" obtained through the office of Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft.

Ashcroft's office said the state first obtained $7.2 million in HAVA funds in 2018 -- money local election authorities can obtain through application "to improve both physical security and cyber security to further enhance the integrity of Missouri's election system," according to Ashcroft.