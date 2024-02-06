All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 6, 2022

Cape Girardeau County applies for election security grant

With Tuesday's primary now in the books, Cape Girardeau County is applying for a federally funded election security grant authorized through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, who has supervised the county's elections since 2007, told the county commission Thursday $10,000 is available for Cape County -- with no local match required...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft
Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft

With Tuesday's primary now in the books, Cape Girardeau County is applying for a federally funded election security grant authorized through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, who has supervised the county's elections since 2007, told the county commission Thursday $10,000 is available for Cape County -- with no local match required.

The HAVA money for local jurisdictions, she said, is a federal "pass-through" obtained through the office of Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft.

Ashcroft's office said the state first obtained $7.2 million in HAVA funds in 2018 -- money local election authorities can obtain through application "to improve both physical security and cyber security to further enhance the integrity of Missouri's election system," according to Ashcroft.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Summers told commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst once the HAVA funds are received, the county has until December 2023 to use them.

Election security

According to the Secretary of State's website, sos.mo.gov/elections/security, among the election security measures already in place in Missouri:

  • Voting machines are not connected to the Internet, so they can't be hacked online.
  • Each of 116 election jurisdictions in the state has its own voting system, meaning there is no single voting system nor single point of access.
  • Every single voting machine is required to produce a paper audit trail.
  • When absentee ballots are processed, they are counted by a bipartisan team.
  • Voting machines are publicly tested both before and after election day.
  • Once checked for accuracy, equipment is locked and sealed to prohibit tampering on election day.
  • All voting machines are required to give voters a second chance to ensure their ballots are marked correctly.
  • Election results are audited by local officials before any results are certified. (In Cape Girardeau County, a verification board made up of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats was to have met Thursday and Friday to make Tuesday's unofficial results final.)
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy