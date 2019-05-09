Cape Girardeau County agenda 9/5/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Communications/ reports -- other elected officials
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
- Public hearing for setting 2019 tax rates. All residents and interestred parties are invited and encouraged to attend so that the county commission can hear your comments and questions.
- Set 2019 tax rates for general revenue, senior services, mental health, Senate bill 40 and county road and bridge
Discussion, possible action
Other discussion and possible action
- Update on new court facilities project
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda