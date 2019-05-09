All sections
NewsSeptember 5, 2019
Cape Girardeau County agenda 9/5/19
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n None at this time Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • None at this time

Communications/ reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • Public hearing for setting 2019 tax rates. All residents and interestred parties are invited and encouraged to attend so that the county commission can hear your comments and questions.
  • Set 2019 tax rates for general revenue, senior services, mental health, Senate bill 40 and county road and bridge

Discussion, possible action

  • None at this time

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News
