NewsSeptember 19, 2019
Cape Girardeau County agenda 9/19/19
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Sept. 16 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Roger Hutson, treasurer -- purchase order to city of Jackson -- underground service work for new courthouse...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Sept. 16 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Roger Hutson, treasurer -- purchase order to city of Jackson -- underground service work for new courthouse

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Bank reconcialiation for July
  • Statement of monthly collections for July

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Award RFP 12-16WEP19 -- Digitization and microfilming of deed books, deed of trust books, military service record books and index book to plats -- county recorder of deeds

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

