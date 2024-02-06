All sections
August 26, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/26/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for Aug. 22 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for Aug. 22 meeting

Communications/ reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • Taxing entities -- Senior Citizens Service Fund Board, Cape County Board for developmentally Disabled and Mental Health Board to present their 2019 proposed tax rates

Discussion, possible action

  • Award Bid 19-05HWY08222019 --Metal culverts (material only) per highway department recommendation
  • IT Department to present recommendation for approval-network technology for new courthouse facility
  • Discuss participating int he Missouri Department of Conservation County Aid Road Trust Program for 20200

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

