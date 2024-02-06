All sections
NewsAugust 22, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/22/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for Aug. 19 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for Aug. 19 meeting

Communications/ reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Form 11A - Aggregate Abstract

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Read bids received for Bid 19-05HWY08222019 - metal culverts (material only) refer to highway department for review or award per highway department recommendation
  • Discuss approval of business associate agreement between the county and davdi Andreas and Health Care Plan Advisor, Inc.

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

