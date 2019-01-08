All sections
August 1, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 8/1/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 29 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

__Cape Girardeau County Commission__

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

__Approval of minutes__

  • Minutes for July 29 meeting

__Communications/reports -- other elected officials__

  • None at this time

__Public comments__

  • Items listed on the agenda
__Routine business__

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Sheriff department monthly report
  • Records disposal form -- Human Resources/Payroll office

__Appointments and possible action items__

  • None at this time

__Discussion, possible action__

  • Recorder of Deeds -- request to advertise for bids on Marriage License Digitization Project
  • Discuss approval of Nonexempt Employee Electronic Communication policy

__Other discussion and possible action__

  • Update on new court facilities project

__Public comments__

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

