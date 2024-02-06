Cape Girardeau County agenda 7/22/19

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Form 11 -- State aggregate abstract, assessment book for 2019
- State Tax Commission chapter 100 report
Appointments and possible action items
- Emergency management director Mark Winkler to present Cape Girardeau County updated emergency operations plan
Discussion, possible action
- Bids received on BID No. 19-04HWY071919G1 -- grading improvements on County Road 408
- Award BID No. 19-04HWY071919G1 -- grading improvements on County Road 408
- Discuss approval of refund for duplicate tax bill
Other discussion and possible action
- Update on new court facilities project
Possible action -- county advisory boards
- Reappointment to Senior Services Fund Board and Riverside Regional Library Board
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda