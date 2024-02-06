All sections
NewsJuly 22, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 7/22/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 18 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Treasurer Roger Hudson will present purchase order for approval -- Penzel Construction application No. 10...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for July 18 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Treasurer Roger Hudson will present purchase order for approval -- Penzel Construction application No. 10

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Form 11 -- State aggregate abstract, assessment book for 2019
  • State Tax Commission chapter 100 report

Appointments and possible action items

  • Emergency management director Mark Winkler to present Cape Girardeau County updated emergency operations plan

Discussion, possible action

  • Bids received on BID No. 19-04HWY071919G1 -- grading improvements on County Road 408
  • Award BID No. 19-04HWY071919G1 -- grading improvements on County Road 408
  • Discuss approval of refund for duplicate tax bill

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • Reappointment to Senior Services Fund Board and Riverside Regional Library Board

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

