All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 11, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 7/11/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for July 8 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Treasurer Roger Hudson will present purchase order for approval -- Penzel Construction application No. 10...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for July 8 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Treasurer Roger Hudson will present purchase order for approval -- Penzel Construction application No. 10

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Recorder of Deeds monthly report

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Discuss approval of new courthouse addendrum 1 -- courtroom 6
  • Discuss change of order to approve finishing lower parking lot
  • Approve closed session minutes from meeting held June 24
  • Adoption of Resolution No. 19-R3-A resolution authorising the County Commission of Cape Girardeau County to provide abatement and determine types of businesses for its organization and plan of operation updated from original resolution No. 10-R7
  • Request to advertise for bids on roof replacement for damaged shleters and rest rooms -- Parks Department
  • Discuss 911 dispatch consolidation project
  • County Commision to appoint a deputy coroner

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy