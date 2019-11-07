Cape Girardeau County agenda 7/11/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes for July 8 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- Treasurer Roger Hudson will present purchase order for approval -- Penzel Construction application No. 10
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Recorder of Deeds monthly report
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion, possible action
- Discuss approval of new courthouse addendrum 1 -- courtroom 6
- Discuss change of order to approve finishing lower parking lot
- Approve closed session minutes from meeting held June 24
- Adoption of Resolution No. 19-R3-A resolution authorising the County Commission of Cape Girardeau County to provide abatement and determine types of businesses for its organization and plan of operation updated from original resolution No. 10-R7
- Request to advertise for bids on roof replacement for damaged shleters and rest rooms -- Parks Department
- Discuss 911 dispatch consolidation project
- County Commision to appoint a deputy coroner
Other discussion and possible action
- Update on new court facilities project
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda