Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/6/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes for the June 3 meeting
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Archive Center monthly report
- Statement of monthly collections --April 2019
- Cape Special Road District audit report -- 2018
Appointments, possible action items
Discussion, possible action
- Approve closed session minutes from meeting held June 3
- Discuss additional licensing for Microsoft Office 365 existing contract
Other discussion, possible action
- Update on new court facilities project
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda