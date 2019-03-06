Thursday, September 26
News
June 3, 2019
Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/3/19
Approval of minutes n Minutes for the May 30 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms Appointments, possible action items...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes for the May 30 meeting
Public comments
Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Appointments, possible action items
None at this time
Discussion, possible action
Discuss participating in "back-to-school" sales tax holiday Aug. 2 to 4 per revised state statute section 144.049 RSMo.
Other discussion, possible action
Update on new court facilities project
Public comments
Items not listed on agenda
