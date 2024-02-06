All sections
June 27, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/27/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 24 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for June 24 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Read bids received for Bid#07-26JUN19 -- Publish 2019 delinquent land tax listings -- award bid per county collector recommendation
  • Award BID #06-18JUN19 2019-2020 NVRA canvass of voters -- county clerk's office
  • Approve closed session minutes from meeting held June 20 regarding personnel matter
  • Request to advertise for bids for outsourcing, preparing and mailing personal and real estate tax bills -- county collector
  • Request to advertise for bids on grading improvements on County Road 408 -- highway department

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

