All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 20, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/20/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 13 and 17 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for June 13 and 17 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Commission commendation -- Nikki Wilson
  • Cape County Board for Developmentally Disabled approved minutes for January and February 2019
  • Bank reconciliation May 2019
  • 2020 DSSSF grand subaward approved -- sheriff office

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Read bids received for BID 06-18JUN19 2019-2020 NVRA canvass of voters and refer bids to county clerk for review and recommendation

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy