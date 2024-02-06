Cape Girardeau County agenda 5/23/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes for the May 20 meeting
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Final audit for the Cape Girardeau County Collector and property tax system released by the State Auditor's office
Appointments, possible action items
Discussion, possible action
- Appoint voting delegate and alternate for 2019 NACo Conference
- Request to advertise for bids on 2019-2020 NVRA Canvass of Voters per Section 115.163 RSMo. -- County Clerk
- Approve closed session minutes from meetings held April 15, 25 and 29 regarding confidential communications with the state auditor
- Discuss credit balance with MAC Workers Comp Trust
- Discuss use of upper parking lot during Homecomers festivities
- Discuss approval of purchase order to city of Jackson for installation of transformer at new courthouse location
- Discuss approval of change order No. 4 - elevator sill reinforcement
Other discussion, possible action
- Update on new court facilities project
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda