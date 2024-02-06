All sections
NewsMay 23, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 5/23/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the May 20 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Final audit for the Cape Girardeau County Collector and property tax system released by the State Auditor's office...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the May 20 meeting

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Final audit for the Cape Girardeau County Collector and property tax system released by the State Auditor's office

Appointments, possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Appoint voting delegate and alternate for 2019 NACo Conference
  • Request to advertise for bids on 2019-2020 NVRA Canvass of Voters per Section 115.163 RSMo. -- County Clerk
  • Approve closed session minutes from meetings held April 15, 25 and 29 regarding confidential communications with the state auditor
  • Discuss credit balance with MAC Workers Comp Trust
  • Discuss use of upper parking lot during Homecomers festivities
  • Discuss approval of purchase order to city of Jackson for installation of transformer at new courthouse location
  • Discuss approval of change order No. 4 - elevator sill reinforcement

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

