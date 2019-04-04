All sections
NewsApril 4, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 4/4/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the April 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the April 1 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments, possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Request to advertise for bids on plant mix bituminous paving --Highway Department
  • Discuss indigent burial request from Ford and Sons Funeral Home

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on New Court Facilities Project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

