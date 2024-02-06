All sections
NewsApril 25, 2019

Cape Girardeau County agenda 4/25/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the April 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the April 22 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Postage reports for March 2019
  • Public Service Commission order EO-2019-0320
  • Record of deeds certificate of training

Appointments, possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion, possible action

  • Request to purchase two lawn mowers from state contract
  • Discuss approving 2019 Humane Society agreement
  • Request to advertise for RFP on a fire alarm system for Archive Center per IT Department
  • Read bids received for Bid 04-24APR19 -- floor covering for Assessor's office and refer bids to building and grounds and Assessor for review

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on New Court Facilities Project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • Reappointment to Cape Girardeau County Board of Developmentally Disabled

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

