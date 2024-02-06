Cape Girardeau County agenda 10/22/2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Equipment purchases for highway department
- Tower facility lease agreement with City of Jackson
- CERF annual contribution election
- 2021 state holidays
Other discussion, possible action
Executive session
- The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.