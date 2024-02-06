Cape Girardeau Council's Presson to seek reelection

Dan Presson, director of career services for Southeast Missouri State University, said Wednesday he wants a second term as Ward 1's representative on the Cape Girardeau City Council.
The Southeast Missourian posed 10 questions to Presson, 36, a 2007 SEMO graduate, originally from Columbia, Illinois. Before his election, Presson served as president of Red Star Neighborhood Revival group. He was unopposed in 2018 when elected to the seat representing the northeast portion of Missouri's 16th largest city.
There's still a lot of work to do. Cape Girardeau is in a fantastic position to make some major systemic changes (because) we are a dynamic, mobile, attractive community for the next 20 years. That's what really drives me. I want to make sure we are setting this community up for success. Other medium-sized cities and towns across the country struggle and I want to make sure we do our best to ensure (Cape) is thriving.
We definitely have to modernize the way we're collecting revenues. We're highly dependent on sales tax. We have to streamline and make sure we use as much technology and work smarter, but we are currently not collecting an online sales tax. As the regional population shrinks and our regional hub status doesn't bring in shoppers as it used to, people are buying online. We're losing out on revenue because of the way the general, worldwide economy is changing.
Cape Girardeau is a very conservative community when it comes to the way the city spends money. Over the last four years, I can attest there is no expense made flippantly. Everything is studied and we do our due diligence. The city gives exact information, for example, about what we're going to do with Transportation Trust Fund tax monies. At the end of the day, it costs money to run a city. We have to make sure we are maintaining revenues to the point where we can pay firefighters and police officers in a way where they won't go to another community. We have to raise revenue so we can fix our streets and infrastructure. It just takes money to live. Just like everybody's pocketbook at home, things are more expensive. There haven't been any fiscal expenditures that have made me pause because truth to tell, I would have found them.
My wife, Jessica, and I have a 1-year-old daughter at home, Nora. Nora's presence has changed everything for us because the pandemic is very frightening. Right now, our 1-year-old can't get vaccinated for this. We take (COVID) very seriously and hope everyone will. We're a hospital community, we've got a lot of people in the medical community here -- and I don't want our hospitals to feel that pinch to have doctors and nurses and other health care professionals feel as if they're being run ragged because of illness.
(COVID) is never going away. We're never going to beat it into submission. We'll have to learn how to live with (the coronavirus) but we can do it in a way where all of our citizens are educated. It's the first pandemic we've had since 1918. Everyone is dealing with it differently. Some deal with it in a 'out of sight, out of mind' way. Others want to tackle it head on by wearing masks and do the social distancing. (COVID) is endemic; it's going to be with us. Until we get to the point where everybody has the option to be vaccinated, we need to take caution for the health of everybody.
I voted against it. Most of what I hear is people still questioning whether it will be effective. There are a lot of urban deer in Cape Girardeau and it's definitely an issue. If you hunt (deer) on the outskirts, will that really help the internal population of the community? The skepticism I'm hearing is whether or not (the hunt) is going to be worth it.
They're both incredibly strong candidates, bringing their own personal zeal to the table. It'll be interesting to watch their campaigns and what their big ideas will be for the city. I'm a big ideas person.
I'm going to stay neutral. They're both really great people with valuable skills sets. Either way, Cape Girardeau will be in good hands.
(My wife and I) talked about the highs and lows of the position. There is a time commitment and, yes, there are phone calls and different kinds of interaction you get but we're idealistic about the future of the city of Cape. We'd like to be a part of those changes and the momentum we both see. I want to continue to be an impactful member of this community.
There are so many unique things that happen in this life. You just never know. For my crystal ball, I hope to be happy and healthy with my wonderful family and continue to be the best father and husband I can.
