Cape Girardeau Council's Presson to seek reelection

Dan Presson, director of career services for Southeast Missouri State University, said Wednesday he wants a second term as Ward 1's representative on the Cape Girardeau City Council.

The Southeast Missourian posed 10 questions to Presson, 36, a 2007 SEMO graduate, originally from Columbia, Illinois. Before his election, Presson served as president of Red Star Neighborhood Revival group. He was unopposed in 2018 when elected to the seat representing the northeast portion of Missouri's 16th largest city.

Why do you desire another four years on the city council?

There's still a lot of work to do. Cape Girardeau is in a fantastic position to make some major systemic changes (because) we are a dynamic, mobile, attractive community for the next 20 years. That's what really drives me. I want to make sure we are setting this community up for success. Other medium-sized cities and towns across the country struggle and I want to make sure we do our best to ensure (Cape) is thriving.

According to city officials, Cape Girardeau is losing police officers and firefighters at an alarming rate. What are your thoughts?

We definitely have to modernize the way we're collecting revenues. We're highly dependent on sales tax. We have to streamline and make sure we use as much technology and work smarter, but we are currently not collecting an online sales tax. As the regional population shrinks and our regional hub status doesn't bring in shoppers as it used to, people are buying online. We're losing out on revenue because of the way the general, worldwide economy is changing.

How do you answer those who are critical of a new tax?

Cape Girardeau is a very conservative community when it comes to the way the city spends money. Over the last four years, I can attest there is no expense made flippantly. Everything is studied and we do our due diligence. The city gives exact information, for example, about what we're going to do with Transportation Trust Fund tax monies. At the end of the day, it costs money to run a city. We have to make sure we are maintaining revenues to the point where we can pay firefighters and police officers in a way where they won't go to another community. We have to raise revenue so we can fix our streets and infrastructure. It just takes money to live. Just like everybody's pocketbook at home, things are more expensive. There haven't been any fiscal expenditures that have made me pause because truth to tell, I would have found them.

Of all the council members, you've been the one who consistently encourages people to mask up during COVID. Why?

My wife, Jessica, and I have a 1-year-old daughter at home, Nora. Nora's presence has changed everything for us because the pandemic is very frightening. Right now, our 1-year-old can't get vaccinated for this. We take (COVID) very seriously and hope everyone will. We're a hospital community, we've got a lot of people in the medical community here -- and I don't want our hospitals to feel that pinch to have doctors and nurses and other health care professionals feel as if they're being run ragged because of illness.