All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 12, 2022

Cape Girardeau Council recognizes Fox, Moore for service to city

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore were honored for their service to the city Monday evening. Fox and Moore will exit the council when new members are sworn in next Monday. Moore reached her limit of two terms, and Tameka Randle will fill her seat as Ward 2 council representative. Stacy Kinder will replace Fox as mayor after she won the position earlier this month...

Beau Nations
Cape Girardeau City Council member Robbie Guard, Ward 4, presents Mayor Bob Fox with a plaque recognizing Fox for his years of service to the city. Fox served on the city council from 2016 to 2018, when he was elected mayor.
Cape Girardeau City Council member Robbie Guard, Ward 4, presents Mayor Bob Fox with a plaque recognizing Fox for his years of service to the city. Fox served on the city council from 2016 to 2018, when he was elected mayor.Beau Nations

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore were honored for their service to the city Monday evening.

Fox and Moore will exit the council when new members are sworn in next Monday. Moore reached her limit of two terms, and Tameka Randle will fill her seat as Ward 2 council representative. Stacy Kinder will replace Fox as mayor after she won the position earlier this month.

The Monday meeting began by certifying the results of the April 5 municipal elections.

Fox presented Shelly Moore with a plaque recognizing her years of commitment to the council and listed some of the projects she has been a part of during her eight-year tenure, and some of the committees Moore was the liaison for, including the Southside Neighborhood Development Initiative, Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, Purpose Built Communities-City of Cape Girardeau and the PORCH Initiative.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fox also spoke about some of the achievements of the council over the past eight years, such as the construction of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, the city's purchase of two new water towers and new police and fire stations, also noting Moore served on the board during all of that time.

Cape Girardeau City Council member Shelly Moore with a plaque recognizing her years of service to the council, from 2014 to 2022. Incoming Councilwoman Tameka Randle, right, will fill the council seat Moore held for Ward 2.
Cape Girardeau City Council member Shelly Moore with a plaque recognizing her years of service to the council, from 2014 to 2022. Incoming Councilwoman Tameka Randle, right, will fill the council seat Moore held for Ward 2.Beau Nations

Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard presented Fox with a plaque in recognition of his service to the City of Cape Girardeau for his time as mayor from 2018 to 2022, and city councilman from 2016 to 2018.

"We sit here today in a building that we all unanimously supported and we look at that as one of your crowning accomplishments," Guard said. "The City of Cape Girardeau definitely has a much different landscape because of Dr. Fox's service, and from those like myself that have served with you and our city's residents, we thank you for your service."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy