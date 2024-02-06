Cape Girardeau Council recognizes Fox, Moore for service to city

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore were honored for their service to the city Monday evening.
Fox and Moore will exit the council when new members are sworn in next Monday. Moore reached her limit of two terms, and Tameka Randle will fill her seat as Ward 2 council representative. Stacy Kinder will replace Fox as mayor after she won the position earlier this month.
The Monday meeting began by certifying the results of the April 5 municipal elections.
Fox presented Shelly Moore with a plaque recognizing her years of commitment to the council and listed some of the projects she has been a part of during her eight-year tenure, and some of the committees Moore was the liaison for, including the Southside Neighborhood Development Initiative, Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, Purpose Built Communities-City of Cape Girardeau and the PORCH Initiative.
Fox also spoke about some of the achievements of the council over the past eight years, such as the construction of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, the city's purchase of two new water towers and new police and fire stations, also noting Moore served on the board during all of that time.
Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard presented Fox with a plaque in recognition of his service to the City of Cape Girardeau for his time as mayor from 2018 to 2022, and city councilman from 2016 to 2018.
"We sit here today in a building that we all unanimously supported and we look at that as one of your crowning accomplishments," Guard said. "The City of Cape Girardeau definitely has a much different landscape because of Dr. Fox's service, and from those like myself that have served with you and our city's residents, we thank you for your service."
