Cape Girardeau Council recognizes Fox, Moore for service to city

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore were honored for their service to the city Monday evening.

Fox and Moore will exit the council when new members are sworn in next Monday. Moore reached her limit of two terms, and Tameka Randle will fill her seat as Ward 2 council representative. Stacy Kinder will replace Fox as mayor after she won the position earlier this month.

The Monday meeting began by certifying the results of the April 5 municipal elections.

Fox presented Shelly Moore with a plaque recognizing her years of commitment to the council and listed some of the projects she has been a part of during her eight-year tenure, and some of the committees Moore was the liaison for, including the Southside Neighborhood Development Initiative, Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, Purpose Built Communities-City of Cape Girardeau and the PORCH Initiative.