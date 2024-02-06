Cape Girardeau council members approve SEMO logo for city water tower

Cape Girardeau City Council members showed their support for Southeast Missouri State University in more ways than one at their meeting Monday, May 15.

In addition to pledging up to $10.2 million over the course of 17 years for the university's push to reconstruct Houck Field, the group also unanimously approved a measure to display the SEMO logo on the city water tower at North Cape County Park.

Council members also agreed to a development plan and agreement for the former Broadway Theatre building. Local developer Brennon Todt has proposed rehabilitating the dilapidated structure, heavily damaged in a fire in March 2021. The historic downtown facility has stood unused for more than two decades.

In other action, the group approved ordinances to: