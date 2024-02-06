All sections
May 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau council members approve SEMO logo for city water tower

Rick Fahr

Cape Girardeau City Council members showed their support for Southeast Missouri State University in more ways than one at their meeting Monday, May 15.

In addition to pledging up to $10.2 million over the course of 17 years for the university's push to reconstruct Houck Field, the group also unanimously approved a measure to display the SEMO logo on the city water tower at North Cape County Park.

Council members also agreed to a development plan and agreement for the former Broadway Theatre building. Local developer Brennon Todt has proposed rehabilitating the dilapidated structure, heavily damaged in a fire in March 2021. The historic downtown facility has stood unused for more than two decades.

In other action, the group approved ordinances to:

  • Amend ordinances to increase the maximum height of existing and proposed structures at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; the measure will allow for construction of T-hangars at the airport.
  • Adopt the record plat of EOC Subdivision.
  • Vacate Griffin Farm First Subdivision.

The group read several ordinances for the first time. One would authorize the city manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in essence approving the group's annual budget.

Two public hearings were held to consider vacating the city's interest in utility easements along two roadways -- on the west side of Lot 212 at 2409 Brister Hill Road, and on the east side of Lot C12 at 5808 Dalhousie Drive. No one spoke in favor or opposition of the actions. The hearings constituted the first reading of ordinances to proceed with the measures.

Council members also approved a number of resolutions authorizing:

  • A license and indemnity agreement with Shafiq Malik to install a fence at 2307 Broadway.
  • A general services agreement with Environmental Operations Inc. for asbestos inspection services in the city.
  • An application with the state Department of Natural Resources, State Revolving Fund Program, for loans and/or grants under Missouri Clean Water Law.
  • Zoellner Construction Inc. to design and construct new T-hangars and associated taxi lanes at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and to negotiate an agreement for the construction, which council members would then consider for approval.
