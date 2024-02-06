Cape Girardeau council members approve SEMO logo for city water tower

Cape Girardeau City Council members showed their support for Southeast Missouri State University in more ways than one at their meeting Monday, May 15.
In addition to pledging up to $10.2 million over the course of 17 years for the university's push to reconstruct Houck Field, the group also unanimously approved a measure to display the SEMO logo on the city water tower at North Cape County Park.
Council members also agreed to a development plan and agreement for the former Broadway Theatre building. Local developer Brennon Todt has proposed rehabilitating the dilapidated structure, heavily damaged in a fire in March 2021. The historic downtown facility has stood unused for more than two decades.
In other action, the group approved ordinances to:
The group read several ordinances for the first time. One would authorize the city manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in essence approving the group's annual budget.
Two public hearings were held to consider vacating the city's interest in utility easements along two roadways -- on the west side of Lot 212 at 2409 Brister Hill Road, and on the east side of Lot C12 at 5808 Dalhousie Drive. No one spoke in favor or opposition of the actions. The hearings constituted the first reading of ordinances to proceed with the measures.
Council members also approved a number of resolutions authorizing:
