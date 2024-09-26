All sections
NewsSeptember 29, 2024
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau City Council member Pierce resigns following drug and firearm charges. The council will appoint a replacement on Oct. 7. Applications are due by Oct. 4.
Rhett Pierce
A Cape Girardeau City Council member charged Friday, Sept. 27, with felony firearm and drug crimes has submitted his resignation to the council.

A Saturday, Sept. 28, release from city clerk Gayle Conrad says council members will appoint a replacement for Ward 5 representative Rhett Pierce at their Monday, Oct. 7, regular meeting.

Whomever fills the seat must meet several requirements, including living in Ward 5 for at least the past 90 days (effective July 9) and being at least 21 years of age and a registered voter. Anyone wanting to apply for the appointed position may pick up an application at Conrad’s office at City Hall, and applicants must submit their documentation to Conrad by 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

“Seeing criminal charges brought against any elected official can be disheartening and cause a loss of trust from the community toward its government. It is important for me to stress that the City of Cape municipal government is dedicated to operating under local, state and federal law,” Conrad said in the release. “Our staff and elected officials are expected to strive towards the ideals put forth in our founding documents, with a strong moral compass and a sense of duty to protect and serve our citizens. We do this best while partnering with the public, so please don’t hesitate to engage in productive, direct communication with the City Council and City administration.”

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Pierce, 54, after he allegedly purchased methamphetamine at a hotel Thursday, Sept. 26. At the time of his arrest, Pierce allegedly had 122.4 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

The probable cause states that in an interview with law enforcement, Pierce allegedly admitted to buying methamphetamine and being a "habitual user" for the "last several years”.

During the course of the investigation, members of the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Office searched Pierce’s residence and allegedly found more methamphetamine and two handguns.

Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker charged Pierce with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Pierce is a regional salesman for FedEx and began his service on the City Council after being voted in Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

