Cape Girardeau City Council members directed city staff at their Monday, March 20, meeting to proceed in working with a private developer on a potential police substation in midtown Cape Girardeau. Council members and the developer said they believe the substation could help revitalize the area.

Scott Blank, owner of the property, gave a brief presentation of construction plans for the property at 629 Good Hope St. that would transform the building constructed in the 1880s into a substation for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Blank would cover the construction costs and would not charge the city to use the space. The two upper floors would likely be rented out to other tenants, Blank said.

The building was already a law enforcement outpost from 1998 to 2005.

Willis A. Martin will serve as the namesake for the eventual police substation. Martin was a Cape Girardeau police officer who was shot and killed during a robbery in the building in 1921, when it was Segal Shoe Store.

"I truly believe for this area, to redevelop it and see the opportunity for commercial development or university expansion, for residential development; I believe that this is a game changer with those things in mind," the developer said.