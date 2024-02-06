Cape Girardeau City Council members directed city staff at their Monday, March 20, meeting to proceed in working with a private developer on a potential police substation in midtown Cape Girardeau. Council members and the developer said they believe the substation could help revitalize the area.
Scott Blank, owner of the property, gave a brief presentation of construction plans for the property at 629 Good Hope St. that would transform the building constructed in the 1880s into a substation for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Blank would cover the construction costs and would not charge the city to use the space. The two upper floors would likely be rented out to other tenants, Blank said.
The building was already a law enforcement outpost from 1998 to 2005.
Willis A. Martin will serve as the namesake for the eventual police substation. Martin was a Cape Girardeau police officer who was shot and killed during a robbery in the building in 1921, when it was Segal Shoe Store.
"I truly believe for this area, to redevelop it and see the opportunity for commercial development or university expansion, for residential development; I believe that this is a game changer with those things in mind," the developer said.
Blank presented plans before the council for the substation in 2021. City manager Kenneth Haskin said the project was "put on ice" because of staffing issues. Since then, the project has received a federal grant and Blank has construction plans created for the potential police substation.
The plan outlines office spaces, meeting rooms and a back patio space that can be used by the public. Blank said he hopes the building can become a catalyst for community engagement for law enforcement in the area.
Tameka Randle, Ward 2 representative, said she was "excited" about the potential station. She said it will provide a sense of security to the area and make it easier to attract potential business and housing interests.
It's about making law enforcement visible and letting people know "the police are here with them, for them, to better serve the area," Randle said in an interview Wednesday, March 22.
The councilwoman said she was excited and encouraged that a private citizen like Blank would help invest in the city's growth.
The developer has been engaged in conversation with police Chief Wes Blair and current Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charles Herbst -- who previously worked at the substation in Cape Girardeau -- to get more information about needs and operations.
Haskin said he, Blair and others at the city, will begin working with Blank to iron out details on the project, such as hours of operation. Haskin said a full proposal will be created explaining the relationship between the city and Blank, and will be presented before council members.
