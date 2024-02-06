Cape Girardeau considering agreement to house federal inmates

Federal prisoners may soon be housed at the Cape Girardeau police station, according to a proposed agreement among the city, the police department and the United States Department of Justice.

Members of Cape Girardeau City Council discussed the proposal and unanimously passed the agreement’s first reading at Monday night’s meeting.

In a report provided to council members, the federal inmates would be housed at a cost of $70 per day, per inmate, which would be reimbursed to the City of Cape Girardeau by the Department of Justice.

The agreement could result in an estimated gross revenue between $255,500 to $383,250 annually, according to the report, and could be performed with the jail’s current staffing levels.