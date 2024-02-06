All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 7, 2020

Cape Girardeau considering agreement to house federal inmates

Federal prisoners may soon be housed at the Cape Girardeau police station, according to a proposed agreement among the city, the police department and the United States Department of Justice. Members of Cape Girardeau City Council discussed the proposal and unanimously passed the agreement’s first reading at Monday night’s meeting...

Ben Matthews
The entrances to the Cape Girardeau police station and municipal court are seen in this file photo taken Feb. 1, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
The entrances to the Cape Girardeau police station and municipal court are seen in this file photo taken Feb. 1, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Federal prisoners may soon be housed at the Cape Girardeau police station, according to a proposed agreement among the city, the police department and the United States Department of Justice.

Members of Cape Girardeau City Council discussed the proposal and unanimously passed the agreement’s first reading at Monday night’s meeting.

In a report provided to council members, the federal inmates would be housed at a cost of $70 per day, per inmate, which would be reimbursed to the City of Cape Girardeau by the Department of Justice.

The agreement could result in an estimated gross revenue between $255,500 to $383,250 annually, according to the report, and could be performed with the jail’s current staffing levels.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

During the meeting, assistant police chief Adam Glueck said the jail can house a capacity of 20 people, but averages four per day.

“We want to have some flexibility there if we do have a busy day or night, so to speak, but right now we’re looking at [housing] 10 a day,” Glueck said. “We can always reduce that number if it starts to fill up faster than we anticipated, but that’s the plan as of now.”

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer praised the assistant chief’s work on the agreement, and Mayor Bob Fox personally thanked Glueck following the meeting’s conclusion.

Glueck explained the agreement would not only provide a financial benefit to the city, but also provide a logistical benefit to U.S. Marshals working in the area.

“It makes sense for the police department to do it, because the federal courthouse is in Cape Girardeau,” Glueck said after the meeting.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy