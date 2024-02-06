All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 27, 2020
Cape Girardeau Confederate monument defaced, repaired Friday
The Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was defaced Thursday night, and had been cleaned as of Friday morning. The phrase "BALCK [sic] LIVES MATTER" was on the monument early Friday morning, and had been removed by noon Friday...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square on Friday.
The Confederate States of America monument in Ivers Square on Friday.Submitted photo

The Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was defaced Thursday night, and had been cleaned as of Friday morning.

The phrase "BALCK [sic] LIVES MATTER" was on the monument early Friday morning, and had been removed by noon Friday.

The front of the Confederate States of America monument is seen during sunset Aug. 20, 2018, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The front of the Confederate States of America monument is seen during sunset Aug. 20, 2018, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Rich McCall wrote in an email Friday morning the reporting party advised police dispatch of an apparent defacement to the monument at approximately 6:20 a.m. Friday.

"Officers arrived and collected evidence," McCall wrote. "The investigation continues. Anyone with information should contact the Cape Girardeau police department."

On Tuesday evening, the Cape Girardeau historic preservation commission voted unanimously to recommend to City Council that the monument be removed. The recommendation is not an order.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy