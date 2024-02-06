Cape Girardeau Confederate monument defaced, repaired Friday

The Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was defaced Thursday night, and had been cleaned as of Friday morning.
The phrase "BALCK [sic] LIVES MATTER" was on the monument early Friday morning, and had been removed by noon Friday.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Rich McCall wrote in an email Friday morning the reporting party advised police dispatch of an apparent defacement to the monument at approximately 6:20 a.m. Friday.
"Officers arrived and collected evidence," McCall wrote. "The investigation continues. Anyone with information should contact the Cape Girardeau police department."
On Tuesday evening, the Cape Girardeau historic preservation commission voted unanimously to recommend to City Council that the monument be removed. The recommendation is not an order.