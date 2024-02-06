Cape Girardeau community supports homeless residents during pandemic

Homelessness is always a public health crisis, the Rev. Renita Green said Thursday. But during a pandemic, she said unsheltered residents of Cape Girardeau without access to food, water or hygiene products are even more vulnerable.

To help meet the needs of such residents, a few community members have stepped up to help.

Green, pastor of St. James AME and founder of The People’s Shelter in Cape Girardeau, said the church has been a central location for residents with housing insecurity to find supplies such as tents, thermometers and hand sanitizer.

The Cape Girardeau County Health Department donated 25 tents, Green said, noting 12 have already been distributed. Three people are tenting on the church grounds, but Green said there is probably enough space for a total of six tents while still keeping enough distance.

Port-a-potties and hand-washing stations have also been delivered behind the church, Green said, because businesses and public restrooms are closed and “people need them.”

After distributing face masks and hand sanitizer, the Rev. Renita Green of St. James AME talks with a group of men outside of Main Street Station on Thursday in downtown Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“So, what’s the option?” Green said of the closed facilities. “There’s not a good public health option.”

St. James AME is also a place for homeless residents to take showers, Green said, noting she is passing the word among the community for when showers will be available.

Many unsheltered people have preexisting health conditions putting them at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19, Green said. Some have mental health conditions or learning disabilities that “prevent them from being able to really process the severity of what’s happening,” she said.

Keeping people fed, hydrated and out of the elements is critical to maintaining health, she said.

“My worst fear is that somebody is going to be out there and be sick and we’re not going to know it,” Green said. “I mean, my worst, worst fear is that they would die out there when they could have been helped.”