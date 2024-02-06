Cape Girardeau community supports homeless residents during pandemic

Homelessness is always a public health crisis, the Rev. Renita Green said Thursday. But during a pandemic, she said unsheltered residents of Cape Girardeau without access to food, water or hygiene products are even more vulnerable.
To help meet the needs of such residents, a few community members have stepped up to help.
Green, pastor of St. James AME and founder of The People’s Shelter in Cape Girardeau, said the church has been a central location for residents with housing insecurity to find supplies such as tents, thermometers and hand sanitizer.
The Cape Girardeau County Health Department donated 25 tents, Green said, noting 12 have already been distributed. Three people are tenting on the church grounds, but Green said there is probably enough space for a total of six tents while still keeping enough distance.
Port-a-potties and hand-washing stations have also been delivered behind the church, Green said, because businesses and public restrooms are closed and “people need them.”
“So, what’s the option?” Green said of the closed facilities. “There’s not a good public health option.”
St. James AME is also a place for homeless residents to take showers, Green said, noting she is passing the word among the community for when showers will be available.
Many unsheltered people have preexisting health conditions putting them at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19, Green said. Some have mental health conditions or learning disabilities that “prevent them from being able to really process the severity of what’s happening,” she said.
Keeping people fed, hydrated and out of the elements is critical to maintaining health, she said.
“My worst fear is that somebody is going to be out there and be sick and we’re not going to know it,” Green said. “I mean, my worst, worst fear is that they would die out there when they could have been helped.”
Local business owners are stepping up to help, too.
Barb Frolker, manager of Mississippi Mutts, said her business is a pickup location for free sack lunches for those who need something to eat. To observe social distancing guidelines, Frolker said the meals are right inside the shop at 609 Broadway, in a box near the door.
The pet store will serve the lunches during weeks when the Salvation Army is not serving meals, Frolker said, or when there are extra lunches to be given away.
Pickups can be made during business hours, Frolker said, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
In February, the Modern Woodmen of America made about 800 sack lunches made with non-perishable items for The People’s Shelter to distribute, Green said. At this point, she said they still have about 400 lunches left.
The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau posted to its Facebook page Wednesday with a message stating it is still serving to-go meals this week, as well as next week from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, the post noted the Salvation Army has its drive-up food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday.
“If you are hungry or know someone who is, please stop by and get a hot lunch,” the post stated.
Ron Taylor, owner of Main Street Station in downtown Cape Girardeau, has been serving meals every day from 5 to 8 p.m. The outreach at 130 Main St. is for “anyone who is struggling and could use a good meal,” according to a Wednesday Facebook post by Main Street Station.
And Taylor is welcoming community support for the outreach.
“We are accepting any kind of community support, so message if you’d like to help with donations such as food or money, or even your time,” an April 8 Facebook post stated.
So how else can the community help?
Right now, Green said she wants to avoid putting anyone else at risk, so the church is not looking for additional volunteers or donations requiring a store visit. Instead, she said, monetary donations can be made to help support the resources already in place.
“Donating to Main Street Station, to Mississippi Mutts or to The People’s Shelter are really the best ways to get involved at this time,” she said. “Right now, people are supposed to be staying home, and we don’t want to ask people to get out.”
To make a donation, visit www.thepeoplesshelter.com or contact Green by email at thepeoplesshelter@gmail.com.
