NewsJanuary 16, 2025

Cape Girardeau commissioners approve detention contract, inmate health proposal

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners approved contracts for juvenile detention services with Stoddard County and inmate health care with Cardinal Correctional Care, among other issues at Thursday's meeting.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners (from left, Charlie Herbst, Clint Tracy, Stephen Daume) approve several agenda items at its Thursday, Jan. 16, meeting. Reappointing members to the county's Board of Park Commissioners was among their actions.
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners (from left, Charlie Herbst, Clint Tracy, Stephen Daume) approve several agenda items at its Thursday, Jan. 16, meeting. Reappointing members to the county's Board of Park Commissioners was among their actions.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners dealt with a number of agenda items in a short amount of time during its meeting Thursday, Jan. 16.

Commissioners approved a contract for juvenile detention services, paying Stoddard County $65 per day for every detainee transferred there.

“This is a result of us not having juvenile detention services. We’re in contract with Stoddard County,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

They also approved having the sheriff’s office make a contract with Cardinal Correctional Care, based in Chesterfield, for inmate health care services.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said a finalized contract would be brought to the commissioners in the near future for them to sign off on.

Cardinal Correctional Care was one of four inmate health care companies considered for the role. The others were Advanced Correctional Healthcare in Peoria, Illinois; ADVN Health in Atlanta; and TK Health of Oklahoma City.

The commissioners also approved making county officeholders their own custodians of records for their offices.

“What that means is, if somebody from the public asks specific information from an officeholder, that officeholder is responsible for providing that clearinghouse to the push like it was previously,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

Additionally, they reappointed Andrea Cunningham and Joey Keys to new terms on the county’s Board of Park Commissioners. Their terms expire Jan. 31, 2028.

The board is responsible for planning the development and maintenance of lands acquired to use as county parks.

