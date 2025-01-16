The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners dealt with a number of agenda items in a short amount of time during its meeting Thursday, Jan. 16.

Commissioners approved a contract for juvenile detention services, paying Stoddard County $65 per day for every detainee transferred there.

“This is a result of us not having juvenile detention services. We’re in contract with Stoddard County,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

They also approved having the sheriff’s office make a contract with Cardinal Correctional Care, based in Chesterfield, for inmate health care services.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said a finalized contract would be brought to the commissioners in the near future for them to sign off on.