The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners dealt with a number of agenda items in a short amount of time during its meeting Thursday, Jan. 16.
Commissioners approved a contract for juvenile detention services, paying Stoddard County $65 per day for every detainee transferred there.
“This is a result of us not having juvenile detention services. We’re in contract with Stoddard County,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.
They also approved having the sheriff’s office make a contract with Cardinal Correctional Care, based in Chesterfield, for inmate health care services.
Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said a finalized contract would be brought to the commissioners in the near future for them to sign off on.
Cardinal Correctional Care was one of four inmate health care companies considered for the role. The others were Advanced Correctional Healthcare in Peoria, Illinois; ADVN Health in Atlanta; and TK Health of Oklahoma City.
The commissioners also approved making county officeholders their own custodians of records for their offices.
“What that means is, if somebody from the public asks specific information from an officeholder, that officeholder is responsible for providing that clearinghouse to the push like it was previously,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.
Additionally, they reappointed Andrea Cunningham and Joey Keys to new terms on the county’s Board of Park Commissioners. Their terms expire Jan. 31, 2028.
The board is responsible for planning the development and maintenance of lands acquired to use as county parks.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.