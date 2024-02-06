Cape Girardeau city officials, police share stances on SAPA

Editor's note: This story has been updated.

Fourteen months after state lawmakers approved a measure aimed at stopping enforcement of federal gun laws in the state, local thoughts on the law remain mixed.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder noted effects of the Second Amendment Preservation Act in her recent State of the City address. Regarding the law making it a crime punishable by a fine and jail term to enforce federal gun laws, Kinder contended the law is hindering local law enforcement.

"Historically here in Cape Girardeau, the majority of our success in combating gun crimes has been through federal charges, and the cooperation we've had with federal task forces. Our department here has had to remove officers from those federal task forces as a result of this bill," she said. "The premise of this legislation was that Missourians needed protection from a federal government that was coming to take away our guns. In my opinion, rising populism legislated under the guise of conservatism is having a very negative impact on our ability to keep our community safe from some very dangerous people."

Kinder explained the law can also bring about fines up to $50,000 on police departments if they partner with the FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency or the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Cape Girardeau has removed officers from the federal task forces of those institutions.

In a social media post video of a conversation between Kinder and Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair, provided by municipal spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan, the chief said the department has experienced success in putting felons away in the federal prison system by working with the federal government in gun cases and some legislation, including the preservation act, has made it difficult for the department to pursue cases.