Cape Girardeau City Hall project moving forward

Cape Girardeau’s future City Hall project is moving along, said Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction in Jackson.

The Common Pleas Courthouse and former public library downtown will be remodeled and joined by a connecting building, with a parking garage added, to create City Hall.

Last week, a 1959 addition to the former Carnegie Library was demolished, exposing the original exterior.

Penzel said a major portion of the foundation is complete, and precast beams will soon arrive to continue construction.