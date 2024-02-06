All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 6, 2020

Cape Girardeau City Hall project moving forward

Cape Girardeau’s future City Hall project is moving along, said Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction in Jackson. The Common Pleas Courthouse and former public library downtown will be remodeled and joined by a connecting building, with a parking garage added, to create City Hall...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
This rendering shows the future Cape Girardeau City Hall, seen from Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
This rendering shows the future Cape Girardeau City Hall, seen from Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.Courtesy of Penzel Construction

Cape Girardeau’s future City Hall project is moving along, said Phil Penzel, CEO of Penzel Construction in Jackson.

The Common Pleas Courthouse and former public library downtown will be remodeled and joined by a connecting building, with a parking garage added, to create City Hall.

Last week, a 1959 addition to the former Carnegie Library was demolished, exposing the original exterior.

Penzel said a major portion of the foundation is complete, and precast beams will soon arrive to continue construction.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A connecting building will join the library and courthouse, as shown in the rendering.

A parking garage behind the library will serve construction crews well, providing both additional parking and staging areas, Penzel said.

“That’s going along really well,” he added.

Crews will soon begin tuckpointing and repairing brick on the courthouse and library, Penzel said.

This rendering shows the future Cape Girardeau City Hall, seen from Lorimier Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
This rendering shows the future Cape Girardeau City Hall, seen from Lorimier Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.Courtesy of Penzel Construction
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy