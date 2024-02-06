All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 30, 2022

Cape Girardeau city councilman announces General Assembly bid

Nate Thomas, Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has become the third GOP hopeful seeking to fill the vacant District 147 seat in the state House. Thomas, 39, joins real estate brokerage owner Elaine Edgar and former Cape Girardeau city councilman John Voss in seeking the Republican nomination in the Aug. 2 primary...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Nate Thomas, current Cape Girardeau city councilman, has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for the state House in District 147.
Nate Thomas, current Cape Girardeau city councilman, has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for the state House in District 147.

Nate Thomas, Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has become the third GOP hopeful seeking to fill the vacant District 147 seat in the state House.

Thomas, 39, joins real estate brokerage owner Elaine Edgar and former Cape Girardeau city councilman John Voss in seeking the Republican nomination in the Aug. 2 primary.

District 147, covering the City of Cape Girardeau, has been without representation since Jan. 2, when Wayne Wallingford officially resigned to become the state's Department of Revenue director.

Thomas filed his candidacy Monday afternoon, just a day before the official filing period closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Andy Leighton is the only announced Democratic aspirant for Wallingford's former seat.

Rationale

Thomas said he has given thought to running since Wallingford joined Gov. Mike Parson's cabinet.

"Given the uncertain political and economic times we're in now, I felt a pull inside me that now was my time to throw my hat in the ring," said Thomas, a Saint Francis Healthcare System physical therapist.

"It was a family decision to run. We talked it through and prayed on it. I can use my skill sets for the benefit of Cape citizens. It was something I couldn't walk away from," he added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brief bio

Thomas is a graduate of Perryville, Missouri's St. Vincent dePaul High School, later earning a bachelor's degree from Knox College and a master's degree and doctorate in physical therapy from Emory University in Atlanta.

The candidate also served in governmental relations as a federal policy expert for the American Physical Therapy Association in Washington, D.C. Thomas moved back to Missouri in 2011.

Cape Girardeau Council

In September 2019, Thomas was appointed to serve the unexpired term of then-City Councilman Victor Gunn, who had moved outside the bounds of Ward 3.

Thomas won a full four-year term in June 2020.

Skill set

Thomas notes his current council role as a decision-maker for the city's $60 million annual budget will be valuable in making money decisions in Jefferson City.

"I believe in finding innovative ways to prevent the hard-earned money of citizens from being increasingly shelled out to the hands of Big Government in taxes," Thomas stated in a news release.

"With my policy background at the federal, state and local levels, the learning curve lag will be greatly reduced should I be elected to serve the 147th District. I can get to work on day one making a positive impact for Cape Girardeau," he added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy