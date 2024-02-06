Cape Girardeau city councilman announces General Assembly bid

Nate Thomas, Ward 3 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has become the third GOP hopeful seeking to fill the vacant District 147 seat in the state House.

Thomas, 39, joins real estate brokerage owner Elaine Edgar and former Cape Girardeau city councilman John Voss in seeking the Republican nomination in the Aug. 2 primary.

District 147, covering the City of Cape Girardeau, has been without representation since Jan. 2, when Wayne Wallingford officially resigned to become the state's Department of Revenue director.

Thomas filed his candidacy Monday afternoon, just a day before the official filing period closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Andy Leighton is the only announced Democratic aspirant for Wallingford's former seat.

Rationale

Thomas said he has given thought to running since Wallingford joined Gov. Mike Parson's cabinet.

"Given the uncertain political and economic times we're in now, I felt a pull inside me that now was my time to throw my hat in the ring," said Thomas, a Saint Francis Healthcare System physical therapist.

"It was a family decision to run. We talked it through and prayed on it. I can use my skill sets for the benefit of Cape citizens. It was something I couldn't walk away from," he added.