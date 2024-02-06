Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9, to approve a ballot question on whether to levy an additional 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana sales within city limits. The ordinance will appear on the consent agenda for the second and third readings Monday, Jan. 23.

Council member Dan Presson was absent from the meeting.

The question will appear on the general municipal election ballot Tuesday, April 4.

According to the meeting agenda, the tax is expected to generate around $153,660 per year or a little more than $12,800 monthly.

For the measure to appear on the ballot, the ordinance and ballot must be approved no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Municipalities have the power to levy the tax if approved by the voters because of a subsection of Amendment 3 containing the rules governing the legalization of recreational marijuana, which was approved by Missouri voters in November.