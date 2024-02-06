Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8.

The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's interest in and accepting a permanent access and utility assessment from Cape G LLC at 720 Main St. According to the ordinances, a city water line had to be relocated for the construction of Century Casino Hotel, and now the property owners will cover the replaced water line.

Council members will also decide on two resolutions authorizing city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute agreements with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc to replace the Capaha Field outfield fencing and to construct improvements to Lexington Avenue.