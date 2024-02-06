All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 8, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council to consider water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8. The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's interest in and accepting a permanent access and utility assessment from Cape G LLC at 720 Main St. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8.

The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's interest in and accepting a permanent access and utility assessment from Cape G LLC at 720 Main St. According to the ordinances, a city water line had to be relocated for the construction of Century Casino Hotel, and now the property owners will cover the replaced water line.

Council members will also decide on two resolutions authorizing city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute agreements with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc to replace the Capaha Field outfield fencing and to construct improvements to Lexington Avenue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There will be a public hearing to consider a proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of property at 3101 County Road 620.

The council members will also read other ordinances from the agenda

  • Approving a record plat of Stevenson Subdivision No. 2;
  • Vacating the city's interest in easements on a property at 2062 Silver Campaine Lane;
  • Appropriating money for payment of additional employee compensation for services between now and the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30 to pay a one-time payment of $1,000 to each full-time employee;
  • Annexing land at 3101 County Road 620;
  • Amending chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning annexed property at 3101 County Road 620 as R-1, single-family suburban residential district;
  • Approving the record plat of the Dodd Subdivision;
  • Approving the record plat of the EOC 2nd subdivision;
  • Accepting a permanent fiber optic easement from the Cape Girardeau School District to a new building at the Central Swimming Pool building at 1920 Whitener St.;
  • Extending Ward 4 to include recently annexed property in Cape Girardeau.

The council will appoint three members to the Convention and the Visitors Bureau Executive Board. They will also appoint Mayor Stacy Kinder and Haskin to the SE MO Redi Board of Directors.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy