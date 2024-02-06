Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the acceptance of water main improvements for Century Casino Hotel during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8.
The council will hold second and third readings of ordinances for vacating the city's interest in and accepting a permanent access and utility assessment from Cape G LLC at 720 Main St. According to the ordinances, a city water line had to be relocated for the construction of Century Casino Hotel, and now the property owners will cover the replaced water line.
Council members will also decide on two resolutions authorizing city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute agreements with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc to replace the Capaha Field outfield fencing and to construct improvements to Lexington Avenue.
There will be a public hearing to consider a proposed voluntary annexation and zoning of property at 3101 County Road 620.
The council members will also read other ordinances from the agenda
The council will appoint three members to the Convention and the Visitors Bureau Executive Board. They will also appoint Mayor Stacy Kinder and Haskin to the SE MO Redi Board of Directors.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.