Cape Girardeau City Council members declined Monday, Nov. 20, to fund a portion of a United Way-led program to provide shelter to homeless people in extreme cold weather.

At a council meeting earlier this month, Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, asked for $10,000 of the project's estimated $45,000 cost. The project, in conjunction with the local Salvation Army and other not-for-profit organizations, would provide hotel rooms when overnight temperatures were forecast to be below 28 degrees or during certain forecast winter weather events.

The measure council members considered at their meeting Monday would have used casino funds (of which the city receives about $3 million annually and designates for specific non-recurring uses).

Council members Mark Bliss, Robbie Guard, Tameka Randle and Nate Thomas voted against the measure, while Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Dan Presson and Shannon Truxel voted for it.

Those who voted against it said the project falls outside the purview of municipal government.

"I don't personally believe we should be getting involved in this," Guard said.

Randle said funding such a request would take away focus from infrastructure, public safety and Parks and Recreation projects.

Bliss suggested approving the request could lead to more such requests in the future.

"Down the road, we could be putting more and more money into this," he said. "There are charitable groups and federal projects. This is just not something that I think as a city we can do."

Kinder and Presson noted examples of damaging fires started by homeless people trying to stay warm.