Cape Girardeau City Council members moved forward Monday, Dec. 18, with putting a measure before voters to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel.
By votes of 6-1 — with Tameka Randle casting each dissenting vote — the group read and approved for the first time ordinances to put on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot an increase in real and personal property of 25 cents per $100 of assessed value and, in the event the measure passes, to restrict spending of those funds to increases in pay and benefits for public safety employees.
Finance director Lisa Mills told the group the property tax increase would generate an expected $2 million per year.
City officials have said the proposal would lead to a direct 8% pay increase, which would cost about $1 million annually. At Monday's meeting, the group noted the city would use the extra funds for future increases.
Randle said she opposed the measure because it would burden already struggling residents.
"The increase will have our taxpayers paying more money and could be unaffordable for certain properties that they might have," she said. "It's not in the best interest of our city to put the burden on taxpayers."
Three residents said they support increasing pay for public safety employees but questioned whether increasing the property tax rate would be the best way to do so.
Elaine Edgar, a real estate agent, contended city officials have focused "too much on things we want, and what we have to have has to come before what we want".
Michelle Latham, former write-in candidate for mayor, asked council members whether they had explored other options for increasing salaries. She also suggested targeted pay raises for specific positions.
Harold Tilley said property reassessments could fund at least some of the proposed increases, while also saying city officials have unwisely spent funds on other issues.
Council members and Mayor Stacy Kinder contended the city's general fund cannot shoulder additional increases, as public safety employees already account for 58% of the city's general revenue budget.
"For a solid year, we have been hearing a lot from members of our community who believe very strongly that we need to do something to figure out how to solve this problem," the mayor said.
Dan Presson characterized increased pay and benefits as an investment.
"I see this as an investment in the future of the community," he said.
Shannon Truxel noted that her "average" property holdings would require an additional tax cost of less than $80 if the measure passes.
"It's a small price to pay for establishing some competitive salaries for our first responders," she said.
Mark Bliss, noting that if the tax increase passes the city's rate would still compare favorably to surrounding cities, said putting the measure before voters allows residents to choose their preferred path forward.
"I don't think there is a more democratic process than that," he said.
Nathan Thomas said there is no way to raise pay and benefits significantly without increasing tax revenue.
"As a fiscal conservative, am I for taxes? No. Am I for making sure our first responders get paid what they need to get paid? Yes," he said.
Robbie Guard, while previewing that he would vote to send the plan to voters, warned that other municipal needs — such as water system improvements — will require additional funding.
"Is this just a Band-Aid, or should we have looked at a bigger mechanism other than just increasing our property tax?" he asked.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.