Cape Girardeau City Council members moved forward Monday, Dec. 18, with putting a measure before voters to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel.

By votes of 6-1 — with Tameka Randle casting each dissenting vote — the group read and approved for the first time ordinances to put on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot an increase in real and personal property of 25 cents per $100 of assessed value and, in the event the measure passes, to restrict spending of those funds to increases in pay and benefits for public safety employees.

Finance director Lisa Mills told the group the property tax increase would generate an expected $2 million per year.

City officials have said the proposal would lead to a direct 8% pay increase, which would cost about $1 million annually. At Monday's meeting, the group noted the city would use the extra funds for future increases.

Randle said she opposed the measure because it would burden already struggling residents.

"The increase will have our taxpayers paying more money and could be unaffordable for certain properties that they might have," she said. "It's not in the best interest of our city to put the burden on taxpayers."

Three residents said they support increasing pay for public safety employees but questioned whether increasing the property tax rate would be the best way to do so.

Elaine Edgar, a real estate agent, contended city officials have focused "too much on things we want, and what we have to have has to come before what we want".

Michelle Latham, former write-in candidate for mayor, asked council members whether they had explored other options for increasing salaries. She also suggested targeted pay raises for specific positions.

Harold Tilley said property reassessments could fund at least some of the proposed increases, while also saying city officials have unwisely spent funds on other issues.

Council members and Mayor Stacy Kinder contended the city's general fund cannot shoulder additional increases, as public safety employees already account for 58% of the city's general revenue budget.