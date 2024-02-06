The building that once housed the Broadway Theatre has been granted a stay of execution after a majority of Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to explore other options outside of demolishing the downtown landmark.

Council members voted 4-3 in favor of directing city staff to seek alternatives, including a plan laid out in a presentation given before council to renovate the building. Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Robbie Guard and Shannon Truxel voted against the measure. The discussion prior to the vote took more than an hour and included the most public and fiery disagreements the council has had in months.

The new direction does not guarantee the building will be saved but directs city staff to explore the rehabilitation of the building as an option. The city has 60 days from the final bid reception to decide to award the contract for demolition or void the current process, city planner Ryan Shrimplin said at the meeting.

Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes helmed the presentation that asked the city to stop the demolition process of the former theater and consider alternatives.

Haynes, along with Brennon Todt, owner of Todt Roofing Inc., and Stephen Hoffman, coordinator of the Southeast Missouri State University Historic Preservation Program, outlined a three-phase plan to transform the dilapidated building into a retail and housing development.

The presentation had the support of Old Town Cape, the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission and the Broadway Theatre Foundation's Board of Directors.

The city has received final bids for the demolition of the building. City manager Kenneth Haskin said the timeline — prior to council members' vote — was to put the final bid proposal for the razing of the structure before the council in two weeks. The received bids were for $471,200 and $293,743, respectively.

Todt said the plan was for him to acquire ownership of the building and oversee the development. He estimated that stabilization efforts to the front of the building — new windows and roof, among other things — would take care of the city's structural and aesthetic concerns and would cost an estimated $125,000 to $150,000. The process would take around 60 days, he said.

Councilwoman Tameka Randle was among the most ardent supporters for exploration. She said the proposal was well researched and communicated, and it had the potential to help Cape Girardeau.

Randle said the council and city leaders often cite economic development as one of the most important issues, locally, and that looking into the proposal was a step in potentially aiding that development.